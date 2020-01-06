Maybelline

Cheek Heat Gel-cream Blush

$7.99

Warm up your cheeks with Maybelline's new Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush! Create a sheer flush of color instantly with this oil-free, water-based formula that glides onto the skin leaving behind a soft natural-looking dewy finish. Infused with soft colorful pigments for a buildable blush that you can tone up or down for a natural flushed effect. Simply layer it for the blush look you love. Available in six new blush shades and tubes: available in Nude Burn, Pink Scorch, Rose Flush, Coral Ember, Fuchsia Spark and Berry Flame.