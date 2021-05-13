Zara

Cheek Color In 3 Palette – Refillable

$25.90

Face time. This trio of blush and highlighters offers skinfinite possibilities. Elysian Glow: Rays of warmth. Impeccable Touch: Subtle yet striking. Signature Blush: Glow deeper. APPLY YOURSELF 1. To create a glowing flush: Using the Large Powder Brush, grab all three colors and sweep in a circular motion. 2. For a more defined look: Apply one of the cheek colors with the Small Blush Brush. This formula is vegan, and has never been tested on animals.