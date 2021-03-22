checkersandflowers

Cheecky Throw Pillow

Our wavy checkered print is now available on throw pillows! Check our other listings for alternative colors. These cozy throw pillows feature high-quality fabric and prints that will really define your space. Zippered cover care instructions: machine wash in cold water using mild detergent and gentle cycle only, hang to dry. Do not bleach. Sewn pillow care instructions: spot clean only. Free shipping on orders over $35! 💚 -- Checkers & Flowers is on a mission to create the cutest prints to exist. We specialize in creating quality home goods, lifestyle products, and alternatives for single-use plastics. We firmly believe in creating goods that not only last, but also help you express your personality in fun and creative ways. Prints are made from our a small collective of designers in Los Angeles, CA.