When it comes to faces with dry and oily places, it takes a clever cleanser to balance the two. This gentle, frothy face wash carefully does both jobs without canceling each other out. Konjac Powder seeks out oil, soaks it up then keeps it well in-check, while Wheat Protein balances and protects dry prone zones. And Broadleaf Kelp breaks down dirt, disperses sebum and sends dullness down the drain. There’s also aromatic Bergamot, Spearmint and Lavender to add pleasure to the process. Skin feels comfortably refreshed after cleansing, never tight, pulled or parched.HOW TO USE: Squeeze small amount into palm, add tepid water to lather. Swirl over skin, steering clear of eyes. Rinse thoroughly. Great for A.M. and P.M. cleansing.Checks & Balances™ is best for combination skin.