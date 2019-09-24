Which skin type is it good for?✔ Normal✔ Oily✔ Combination✔ Dry✔ SensitiveA face wash that suds up into a frothy lather to gently cleanse as it balances both dry and oily areas for skin that feels comfortably clean and refreshed. Solutions for:- Oiliness- DrynessIf you want to know more Formulated with tourmaline, broad leaf extract, and wheat protein, this clever cleanser discourages excess oil production while protecting dry areas. Skin feels comfortably cleannever tight, pulled or parched. What it is formulated WITHOUT:- Parabens- Sulfates- PhthalatesWhat else you need to know: An essential oil blend of spearmint, field mint, bergamot, lavender, and geranium uplifts the mind and skin as you get comfortably clean.