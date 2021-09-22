Sandy Liang x Target

Checkered Pleated Mini Skirt

$40.00

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 64% Polyester, 34% Rayon, 2% Spandex Garment Length: Mini Closure Style: Side Zipper Rise: Mid Rise Fit: Classic Fit Total Garment Length: 14 Inches Pockets: No Pocket Care and Cleaning: Machine Wash & Tumble Dry Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82638423 UPC: 195994259128 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-3419 Origin: Imported Description For a wearably chic addition to your separates collection, add the Checkered Pleated Mini A-Line Skirt from Sandy Liang x Target to your wardrobe. A checkered print in neutral brown and beige hues makes this mid-rise skirt super versatile for pairing with a range of tops, from white blouses to black tees to red sweatshirts. The mini length looks just as great worn on its own when it's warm as with tights during the cooler months, and the pleated design lends extra movement and flair. A side seam zipper allows for easy wear while giving the skirt a polished finish. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit.