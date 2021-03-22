JakeThomasParkerArt

Checkered Flower Trinket Dish

$20.35

Checkered flower shaped trinket dish! (match box + candle not included) 5 Colours available ! ☺ Purple + green ☺ Purple + white ☺ Pink + white ☺ Pink + green ☺ Green + white Size: Approximately 8x8cm Handmade using polymer clay and coated with a glossy varnish to add shine and protect it :) Every single dish is handmade by me. From shaping the dish, baking, sanding and varnishing etc. I take pride in creating these items and hope you will love them as much as I do! :) Due to the handmade nature, there may be minor imperfections in each piece and they may vary slightly from the picture (nothing too noticeable) Thank you for visiting my shop! Have a nice day :) Jake :)