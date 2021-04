Corrigan Studio

Checkered Black/white Indoor / Outdoor Area Rug

$89.99 $51.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

100% recyclable eco-friendly rugs are made up of recycled plastic straws. Our tightly woven outdoor rugs are durable. Our recyclable plastic rugs are woven with high-quality workmanship and at the same time give a soft and comfortable feeling.