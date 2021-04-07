Persian Area Rugs

Checkered Black & White 5 X 7 Area Rug Carpet

$80.00

Actual size: 5 feet 2 inches Width by 7 Feet 2 inches Length Constructed with our customers in mind for a long lasting beautiful rug. Non shedding for long last value. Family and Pet friendly polypropylene material allow for easy maintainance Care instuctions: vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning using mild soap and water. Our 1909 chess checkered modern rugs adds aesthetics of luxury living to your desired living space, dining room, bedroom or any other area in your home. Affordable and well-constructed, our finely crafted area rugs span a wide array of sizes, shapes, color schemes and designs. Take your pick from a vast assortment of chic, abstract rugs that will pull any room together, and save a bundle while doing so. As you'll quickly see, our checkered contemporary rugs couldn't be lovelier--or more competitively priced, Shopping for area rugs is a lot more enjoyable when you know you'll be getting the very best. You will get that and much more by selecting a stunning, modern rug from our incredible collection. At long last, you don't have to spend a small fortune to own a beautiful rug that adds genuine elegance and style to your home, and you can rest assured that any rug that you purchase from us is of the finest quality.