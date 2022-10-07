United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Abercrombie
Checkerboard Stitch Notch-neck Sweater
$80.00$56.00
At Abercrombie and Fitch
Details Checkerboard Stitch Notch-Neck Sweater Easy-fitting long-sleeve sweater polo in our super soft sweater-knit fabric, with on-trend checkerboard stitching details, rib trims and notched neckline. Pairs perfect with your favorite denim or leather pants! Imported. Body:100% Polyester Machine wash cold, with like colors Only non-chlorine bleach Reshape and lay flat to dry Low iron if needed Do not dry clean