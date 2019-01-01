Oh boy! Vans and Disney return with a full collection of footwear and apparel to celebrate the 90th anniversary of one of the most iconic and beloved characters, Mickey Mouse. Designed to commemorate Mickey Mouse’s spirit and evolution, the Disney x Vans Checkerboard Mickey Mouse Realm Backpack is a 100% polyester two-pocket backpack featuring the Vans classic checkerboard print with Mickey Mouse silhouette details, a zippered main compartment, a front pocket with organization, and adjustable padded shoulder straps.