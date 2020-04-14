Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Rosetta Getty
Checkerboard Cardigan
£765.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Liberty London
Checkerboard Cardigan
More from Rosetta Getty
Rosetta Getty
Shearling Clogs
$345.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Rosetta Getty
Bias Midi Skirt
C$780.28
from
Shopbop
BUY
Rosetta Getty
Bias Midi Skirt
$590.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Rosetta Getty
Open-back Satin Midi Dress
$880.00
$704.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted