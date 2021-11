H&M

Checked Pyjamas

£29.99

Buy Now Review It

At H&M

Pyjama shirt and bottoms in checked cotton flannel. Shirt with a collar, yoke with a pleat at the back for added width, buttons down the front and a chest pocket. Relaxed fit with dropped shoulders, long sleeves with buttoned cuffs, and a straight hem. Bottoms with an elasticated waist and straight legs.