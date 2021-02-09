United States
Conditions Apply
Checked Maxi Dress
£148.00£118.40
At Anthropologie
Style No. 4130347800069 ; Color Code: 049 Checks and dresses? One of our favourite pairings – but that’s not even the best thing about this Conditions Apply maxi. Spun from regenerated bamboo viscose – a fabric that’s upcycled from by product that would otherwise end up in landfill – utilising a process that uses very little water and produces no nasty micro plastics, the material of this swishy, eco-conscious style means it has zero impact on the environment. Consider us impressed. ... Read More By Conditions Apply Viscose bamboo sustainable fabric; knitted viscose lining Pullover styling Collar Bell sleeves Tiered skirt Maxi silhouette Specialist dry clean Imported Dimensions Falls 111cm from shoulder; hem hits above ankle Model Notes Model height 5'10 Model wears Small