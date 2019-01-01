Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Zara
Checked Flannel Trousers
$19.98
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Checked flannel trousers with front darts detail, side and back pockets and rolled-up hems. Fastening with zip, hook and eye clasp and button fastening.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Chelsea28
Wide Leg Tweed Jumpsuit
$149.00
$98.90
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred Free
Aline Pant
$55.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Cropped Knit Pant
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Culottes
$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Zara
DETAILS
Zara
Long Linen Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Flat Cage Slingbacks
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Metallic Polo Sweater
£19.99
from
Zara
BUY
DETAILS
Zara
Satin Skirt
£69.99
from
Zara
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
Jesse Kamm
Canvas Overalls
$425.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Carhartt WIP
Bib Overall
$215.00
from
Carhartt WIP
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cotton Pants
$89.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
DETAILS
Amomento
Cupra Pants
$135.00
from
Lisa Says Gah
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted