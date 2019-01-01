Search
Checked Duffle Coat

There is something so classic about a duffle coat. This checked outerwear piece will keep you both warm and stylish for autumn winter. 46% Polyester, 23% Acrylic, 22% Wool, 5% Nylon, 4% Viscose. Dry clean only.
