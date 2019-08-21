Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Ganni
Checked Cady Straight-leg Pants
£200.00
£80.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Blush and tonal-gray cady Concealed hook, button and zip fastening at front 65% polyester, 30% viscose, 5% elastane Machine wash
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Farrow
Camilla Trouser
$62.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Reiss
High-waisted Tapered Trousers
$195.00
from
Reiss
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Cropped Flare Pants
$75.00
from
Topshop
BUY
DETAILS
La Double J
Libellule Rosa Palazzo Pants
€595.00
from
La DoubleJ
BUY
More from Ganni
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-detailed Cotton-poplin Blouse
$205.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Recycled Printed Accessories Stockings
$60.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Seersucker Check Dress
£170.00
from
Ganni
BUY
DETAILS
Ganni
Tie-dye Wide Leg Jeans
£185.00
£111.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted