Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Mango
Check Structured Blazer
$119.99
$59.99
At Mango
Structured design. Convertible collar. Long sleeve. Twin flap pockets. Back vent. Lining. Two-button closure.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To Work: From Formal To Creative
by
Emily Ruane
The Frankie Shop
Yellow Plaid Linen Blazer
$245.00
from
The Frankie Shop
Alexander Wang
Leather Sleeve Check Blazer
$1395.00
from
Nordstrom
Lucca Couture
The Hutton Double-breasted Blazer
$148.00
from
Wildfang
Topshop
Premium Crepe Boxy Jacket
$130.00
from
Topshop
Mango
Pleated Hem Mini Skirt
$45.99
from
Mango
Mango
Tie-dye Shirt Dress
$119.99
from
Mango
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
Mango
Mom Slim Jeans
$49.99
from
Mango
Chouyatou
Lightweight Mid-length Quilted Puffer
$34.99
from
Amazon
Patagonia
Bivy Vest
$159.00
$124.97
from
Backcountry
BDG
Hooded Surplus Jacket
$129.00
from
Urban Outfitters
Loup Charmant
Saint Denis Single-breasted Linen Blazer
£320.00
from
MatchesFashion.com
Shopping
These Are The Shoes R29 Readers Trek Through TSA In
As far as strong personal preferences go, shoes and travel take the opinion cake. Our feet carry us through life, so it's only natural that we hold their
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
This Is What Refinery29 Readers Wear When They Fly
We asked and you answered: after a month of polling, we've finally digested all 180+ travel ensemble submissions from enthusiastic (and wanderlusty)
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
