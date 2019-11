MSGM

Check Pleated Miniskirt

$535.00

SSENSE Exclusive Grey Check Pleated Miniskirt 192443F090011 Virgin wool miniskirt in grey featuring check pattern in white, black, and red throughout. High-rise. Wrap construction. Twin adjustable faux-leather pin-buckle straps in black at side-seam. Pleats at front. Fully lined. Silver-tone hardware. Available exclusively at SSENSE. Supplier color: Grey/Red 100% virgin wool. Made in Italy.