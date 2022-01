Oopsie Dazy

Check List Post-it Notes

$6.00

Buy Now Review It

At Oopsie Dazy

These post-it notes are the cutest way to write any quick reminders or anything your little heart desires! Designed and made in the United States. P R O D U C T D E T A I L S - ✿ 3” x 3” ✿ 50 sticky notes per pad ✿ Uncoated for excellent writability and printability ✿ Paper from sustainable sources * Colors may vary slightly on different monitors!*