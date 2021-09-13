Mango

Check Baby Doll Neck Dress

£59.99

Buy Now Review It

At Mango

Fabric with cotton. Gingham check fabric. Gathered fabric. Flared design. Midi design. V-neck. Baby doll neck. Long sleeve with elastic cuffs. Elastic panel. Decorative embroidery. Decorative frill detail. Frill on the bottom. The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibres or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.