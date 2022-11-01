J.Crew

Chateau Puffer Coat

$248.00 $149.50

Product Details Based on our best-selling coat of all time (the chateau parka), our design team went all out on this new insanely warm, super-lightweight puffer with a removable hood, internal drawstring waist, pop color linings and lots of pockets. But our favorite part has to be that it's crafted from recycled poly and filled with PrimaLoft®, a down alternative that keeps you warm and keeps plastic bottles out of oceans and landfills. Plus, it's crafted with a water-repellent finish made without fluorocarbons or PFCs, so it's better for the environment. This puffer was made at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. 100% recycled polyester. Removable hood. Snap closure with hidden zip. Flap welt pockets. Rib trim at cuffs. Lined. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. Item BM538.