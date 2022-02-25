United States
J. Crew
Chateau Parka In Italian Stadium-cloth Wool
$375.00$179.50
At J. Crew
Make winter your coolest season—and no, we're not talking about the forecast. Our best-selling parka has a swingy A-line shape and is made from our exclusive stadium-cloth wool, created especially for us by Italy's Nello Gori mill (inspired by old-school stadium blankets, it adds warmth without bulk...and we've used it in our collection every year since 2006). It's too hard to pick our favorite detail so here are three: removable faux-fur trim on the hood, zip-closure and button-front pockets, and a lockerloop chain so you can hang your parka up securely when you come in from the cold.