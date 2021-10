Chasmeen Cardigan

£249.00

A cropped-silhouette V-neck cardigan with large button closures down the front. The cardigan has a dipped hem and light ballooning at the wrists. There is ribbing at the neck, wrists, and hem. Loose fit, above hip length, regular sleeve length. This piece is made from a super-soft alpaca wool blend and is from our Autumn-Winter 2021 collection.