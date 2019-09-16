Master Series

Charmed Heart Padlock Nipple Clamps

$24.99 $17.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ella Paradis

Charmed hearts, nipples on fire XR Brands entry into the nipple sub-niche is a bang. They offer you a pair of brilliantly-designed Charmed Heart Padlock Nipple Clamps for your nipple pleasure. While the screws and lock hint at a complicated toy, its design makes this a super easy toy to use. Highlights: Easy to use design Measures 4 inches in total length Opens to .5 inches in width Vinyl coasted rips allow for comfortable, secure grip Zero noise for discreet use