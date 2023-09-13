United States
Isabel Marant Étoile
Charly Checked Wool Blazer
£455.00
At mytheresa
Isabel Marant, Étoile's Charly blazer promises to take you from desk to dinner with ease. The classic one button silhouette has been crafted from wool in a grey checked design, which exudes heritage appeal. Layer yours with a T-shirt and jeans for a classic look, or slip it over a silk dress for effortless elegance. Care instructions: dry clean Closure: buttoned front Material: 100% wool Pockets: flap pockets Item number: P00323043