Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Magic Skincare Wardrobe

£60.00

Darling, this is my MAGIC SKIN ROUTINE for 24-hour HYDRATION and TRIPLE PROTECTION for BRIGHTER, PLUMPER-LOOKING SKIN, perfectly packaged in a mini skincare gift set! Featuring 3 TRAVEL-SIZE ICONS, my Magic Skincare Wardrobe is the perfect skincare gift set for globe-trotters and jetsetters, beauty-lovers who are always on-the-go or gorgeous skincare newbies who want to discover the MAGIC of my skincare secrets! This skincare gift set includes: Travel Size Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir: My high-performance serum in a mini travel-sized bottle! The research-powered formula features a magic matrix of ingredients including GROUND-BREAKING REPLEXIUM™ plus results-driven skincare ingredients Golden Vitamin C for a brighter-looking complexion, and hydration powerhouse Polyglutamic Acid! Travel Size Charlotte's Magic Cream moisturiser: My innovative, award-winning, best-selling moisturiser for MAGIC SKIN in a travel-sized 15ml jar! Originally created backstage to instantly prep and transform the look of models’ skin before fashion shows and it became SO iconic, I had to ‘bottle it’! Infused with my 'magic 8' matrix of oils and ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamins C & E and plump-effect peptide complex, it's the MAGIC DEW of YOUTH and LUMINOSITY in a jar for INSTANT & LONG-TERM results! Travel Size Charlotte's Magic Cream Light: Inspired by my ICONIC Charlotte’s Magic Cream, Magic Cream Light is my GROUND-BREAKING, LIGHT-AS-AIR lightweight moisturiser! Expertly formulated with HIGH PERFORMANCE ingredients including REPLEXIUM™️, Vitamin E and CITYSTEM™️ to deliver up to 24 HOUR HYDRATION, MODERN POLLUTION DEFENCE, SPF20 and a SATIN SMOOTH finish for the appearance of BRIGHTER, PLUMPER, SMOOTHER, YOUTHFUL looking skin!