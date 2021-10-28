Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte’s Magic Mini Brush Set
$65.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charlotte Tilbury
NEW! mini makeup brush gift set including 4 mini makeup brushes in a limited-edition ruby-red clutch bag
Need a few alternatives?
Lune+Aster
The Fantastic Four! Makeup Brush Set
BUY
$98.00
Bluemercury
Sigma Beauty
Beauty Obsessed Brush Set
BUY
$95.00
Revolve
Luxie
Golden Glow Set
BUY
$85.00
Revolve
Tarte
Merry Metals Brush Set
BUY
$28.00
Tarte
More from Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte's Magic Mini Brush Set
BUY
$65.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
Magic Cream
BUY
$90.00
Mecca
Charlotte Tilbury
Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Volumizing & Lengthening Mascara
BUY
C$34.00
Sephora
Charlotte Tilbury
Smokey Eyes Are Forever Instant Eye Palette
BUY
$75.00
Sephora
More from Tools
Lune+Aster
The Fantastic Four! Makeup Brush Set
BUY
$98.00
Bluemercury
Sigma Beauty
Beauty Obsessed Brush Set
BUY
$95.00
Revolve
Luxie
Golden Glow Set
BUY
$85.00
Revolve
Tarte
Merry Metals Brush Set
BUY
$28.00
Tarte
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted