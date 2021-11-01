Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Dreams & Secrets

£150.00

Darlings, may all of your beauty dreams come TRUE this Holiday season with my NEW! Beauty Dreams & Secrets beauty advent calendar! Discover a magic makeup or skincare icon in every jewel-handled drawer! This treasure chest of beauty secrets includes 3 full-sized, and 9 travel-sized products so you can create a full look! This magical beauty gift includes: FULL SIZE Hollywood Beauty Light Wand in Spotlight (Fill: 12 ml): My dreamy rose gold highlighter inspired by the digitally-remastered tricks of Hollywood & the flawless filters of social media. The secret to a lit-from-within glow! FULL SIZE NEW & EXCLUSIVE! Colour Chameleon in Pillow Talk (Fill: 1.6g): My easy-to-use eyeshadow pencil to LIGHT UP YOUR EYES in a NEW! dreamy shade! This sparkling pink cream eyeshadow pencil is my NEWEST! Pillow Talk makeup secret, currently ONLY available in my Beauty Dreams and Secrets advent calendar and Pillow Talk On The Go kit! FULL SIZE Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk Medium (Fill: 3.5g) : My magical mid-toned Pillow Talk lipstick in my award-winning Matte Revolution formula! This universally-flattering shade is the secret to a warm, berry-pink pout! TRAVEL-SIZE Multi Miracle Glow (Fill: 15 ml): my 3-in-1 beauty balm is the secret to fresh, youthful looking, baby soft feeling skin! Use as a cleansing balm to wash away the day, a magic mask for an overnight facial finish, or an SOS face and body balm for an instant moisture boost! TRAVEL-SIZE Goddess Skin Clay Mask (Fill: 15 ml): The ultimate red-carpet essential, this glow-giving clay mask will give you gorgeous-looking skin. I send this to all of my celebrity clients before a red-carpet event! TRAVEL-SIZE Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir (Fill: 8 ml): A travel-size bottle my high-performance serum! The research-powered formula features a magic matrix of ingredients including ground-breaking REPLEXIUM™ plus results-driven skincare ingredients Golden Vitamin C for a brighter-looking complexion, and hydration powerhouse Polyglutamic Acid! TRAVEL-SIZE Charlotte's Magic Cream moisturiser (Fill: 15ml): My award-winning, celebrity-loved moisturiser to give you hydrated, dewy-looking skin in an instant with a matrix of magic ingredients that intensely moisturise the complexion. TRAVEL-SIZE Wonderglow primer (Fill: 15 ml): Glow on-the-go! This mini Wonderglow is my must-have beauty secret. A glowing primer for a radiant, dewy looking complexion. TRAVEL-SIZE Walk of No Shame Eyeliner (Fill: 0.8g): Inspired by my ICONIC Matte Revolution lipstick in Walk of No Shame and the same mesmerising shade as my matte Copper Charge eyeliner, this universally-flattering berry eyeliner is perfect for adding INSTANT definition to your EMPOWERING makeup look! TRAVEL-SIZE Legendary Lashes Volume 2 mascara (Fill: 4ml): A super VOLUMISING formula for the ultimate Hollywood flutter and a WIDE-AWAKE look! TRAVEL-SIZE Lip Cheat lip liner in Pillow Talk Medium (Fill: 0.8g): My pout-defining berry-pink lip liner from my ICONIC, globally-loved Pillow Talk collection to help to re-shape and re-size the appearance of your lips. TRAVEL-SIZE Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray (Fill: 34ml): Primes and sets makeup for up to 16 HOURS without melting*, fading or creasing. My secret to makeup that looks ‘just applied’ all day!