Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte’s Beauty Treasure Chest Of Love

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Charlotte Tilbury

ABOUT OUR COLLECTION “Infinitude”, comes from the word infinite, describing how we are pushing our creativity and commitment to sustainability ...to infinity. This collection is all about the recycled materials that decorate this bag and their re-birth, from simple every day items at end of life stage into wearable art. With this line, we want to show that anyone can consciously be fashionable and contribute to a positive impact in more ways than one. Inspired by colors found in nature, our bags evoke a sense of tranquility and true beauty. Be more friendly to environment and grab the new infinite companion piece.