The Row

Charlotte Wedge Heeled Sandals

$990.00 $594.00

Buy Now Review It

At FWRD

Satin upper with leather sole Made in Italy Ankle wrap with tassel tie closure Wavy vamp strap Leather lining Satin footbed Almond toe with kitten heel Approx 57mm/ 2.25 inch heel Our Style No. TERX-WZ150 Manufacturer Style No. F1263-W326