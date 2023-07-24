Free People

Charlotte Top

$68.00 $19.95

Style No. 80478027; Color Code: 230 So sweet and special in a forever classic silhouette, this timeless top features smocking at bust, billowy puffed short sleeves, and ruffled bottom hem for added shape. Fit: Relaxed, classic fit Features: V-neckline, exposed back, puffed short sleeves, smocking at front, exaggerated tie at back, raw bottom hem, pleating at shoulders Why We <3 It: The sweetest staple to add to your tops collection, this goes-with-anything piece is sure to be your go-to for any occasion from season to season.