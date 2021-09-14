Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Walk Of No Shame Eye Liner

C$32.00

NEW! Blendable, long-lasting warm berry-russet eyeliner that lasts for up to 16 HOURS*! PRODUCT INFORMATION Darlings, my Walk of No Shame eyeliner is a seductive, long-lasting, blendable berry-russet eyeliner to make EVERY eye colour POP! Infused with emollient oils and natural waxes such as Rice Bran Wax, Beeswax and Carnauba Wax, this warm russet eyeliner contrasts beautifully with every complexion to emphasize and amplify the look of your eyes. Inspired by my ICONIC, ONE-SOLD-EVERY-TWO-MINUTES** Matte Revolution lipstick shade in Walk of No Shame and the same mesmerizing shade as my matte Copper Charge eyeliner, this universally-flattering eyeliner is perfect for adding INSTANT definition to your EMPOWERING makeup look! Find out more about the Walk of No Shame collection! *Tested on 20 women **Based on annual global sales of Walk of Shame Matte Revolution lipstick in 2019 Fill: 1.2g SKU: EPEL12DX2R WHAT MAKES IT MAGIC? SMUDGE-PROOF, WATERPROOF & HUMIDITY-PROOF! LASTS UP TO 16 HOURS to take you from DAY to NIGHT!* A seductive, universally-flattering warm-russet eyeliner to MAKE EVERY EYE COLOUR POP! Infused with emollient oils and natural waxes such as Rice Bran Wax, Beeswax and Carnauba Wax, this rose-brown eyeliner glides on like a gel and contrasts beautifully with every complexion to emphasize and amplify the look of your eye colour.