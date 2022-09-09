Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-glow Beautifying All Over Glow Highlighter – Romance Light

$192.91

Buy Now Review It

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Multi-Glow Beautifying All Over Glow Highlighter Color: Romance Light - A nude pink glow for cooler complexions Size: 0.24 oz / 7 g What it is: A light-reflecting, multi-use highlighter with four shades in one for an all-over, glass-like glow in Charlotte’s iconic Pillow Talk hue. What Else You Need to Know: This illuminating formula combines the glow of a liquid highlighter with the power of a powder for a smoothing, soft-focus finish. It also enhances and adds dimension to cheekbones, eyes, and the cupid's bow. Use Romance Light for a wash of nude-pink glow on cool complexions and Dream Light for a warm, pink glow on warm complexions.