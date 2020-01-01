Charlotte Tilbury

Full Fat Lashes Mascara

$37.19

Your search for The One is over. Indulge in the ultimate 5 star luxury with my perfect 5-in-1 mascara, FULL FAT LASHES: curl, separation, volume, length, and drama. I have spent my entire life searching for the ultimate mascara, and what it comes down to is they are a bit like men – you think you need 5 to keep you satisfied but actually you are really looking for The One. With Full Fat lashes I have found the perfect 5-in-1: a super luxe, XXL, multi-tasking mascara that creates the perfect “Full Fat Lash” to keep every girl satisfied... Some things in life just look better Full Fat – this includes your lashes!