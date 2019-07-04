Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Filmstar Bronze & Glow

£49.00

One of Charlotte Tilbury's 'flagship' products, Filmstar Bronze and Glow sets the standard for contouring products - effortlessly lending light to 'high points' of the face (and collarbones), while emphasising hollows to create the illusion of enviable, Kate Moss-worthy bone structure. With specialist light-reflective particles to grant skin a beautiful, 'lit from within' look, just use the darker shade to intensify shadows (beneath the cheekbones, along the jawline and down either side of the nose), then use the subtle, pearlescent powder to 'bring out' your favourite features. And can we spare a moment to appreciate the packaging? The beautiful, rose gold palette befits the most beautiful boudoir - vintage-inspired with a generous mirror, you'll want to whip this out at every opportunity...