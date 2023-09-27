Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Water Cream

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

Benefits Cruelty-free •Vegan •Hydrating •Brightening •Exfoliating •Pore minimising •Smoothing •Sulphate-free The MECCA view Immediate skin revival gel-cream that instantly smooths and plumps the look of skin + helps to balance thirsty, dehydrated skin! ✔ Lightweight bouncy gel-cream texture ✔ Your skin + your makeup will always look better Key ingredients Infused with Charlotte’s new! Waterlocking fusion technology for 100-hour hydration* with every application Niacinamide to help balance skin and refine the appearance of pores A biopeptide complex to improve the appearance of skin tone and texture Clinically proven to reduce the look of pores, redness + dehydration lines Made without Fragrance-free Silicone-free Cruelty-free + Leaping Bunny approved Pro-tip Direct from the brand “Darlings, it drenches like a water cream and visibly revives like a magic cream for a dewy, glass-like, fresh water glow” - Charlotte Tilbury Consumer testing results In just 28 seconds: ✔ 100-hour hydration* ✔ Pores appear reduced by 54%* ✔ Skin tone appears more even by 69%* In just 28 days: ✔ Redness appears reduced by 100%* ✔ Skin texture appears smoother by 74%* *Tested on 33 people Usage Magic application: After cleansing with glow toner and applying Charlotte’s magic serum crystal elixir, apply a pea-sized amount of Charlotte’s magic water cream and massage into freshly cleansed skin as part of your morning routine. For best results, follow Charlotte’s magic massage and finish with the Tilbury tap facial technique! Item Code V-061895