Plum Pretty Sugar

Charlotte Off The Shoulder Dress

$74.00

Buy Now Review It

At Plum Pretty Sugar

The Charlotte dress is a beautiful favorite. Featuring a delicate sweetheart neckline, a comfortable and easy to wear smocked bodice and petaled shoulder straps, this beautiful dress was crafted to be worn again and again. On soft and high-quality rayon showcasing our exclusive hand-colored prints, the Charlotte dress can also be worn as a maternity dress or as bridesmaid dresses. It's a comfortable, versatile dress for any occasion or everyday. 100% soft rayon Pretty as a maternity dress or sundress Petaled shoulder straps may be worn on or off the shoulders Features two side slits Placement of our exclusive print will vary from dress to dress Unlined One size item; flowy and stretchy bodice fits sizes 2-10 Print may also be available as bridal party pjs or bridesmaid getting ready robes