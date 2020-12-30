House of Hampton

Charlotte Handmade Shag Area Rug

$244.99 $115.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

Our faux sheepskin rugs are a delight to step on. The collection features soft velvety feeling acrylic yarns that making it easy to get cozy and delightful to touch. Stain-resistant, latex-free rug is designed for daily indoor use Faux fur that is super soft under your feet. Solid colors that work with a wide variety of decors Great addition to a kids room or nursery. Stain resistant non-shedding pile.