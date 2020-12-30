United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
House of Hampton
Charlotte Handmade Shag Area Rug
$244.99$115.99
At Wayfair
Our faux sheepskin rugs are a delight to step on. The collection features soft velvety feeling acrylic yarns that making it easy to get cozy and delightful to touch. Stain-resistant, latex-free rug is designed for daily indoor use Faux fur that is super soft under your feet. Solid colors that work with a wide variety of decors Great addition to a kids room or nursery. Stain resistant non-shedding pile.