Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Mejuri
Charlotte Bold Hoops
$95.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Mejuri
Materials Vermeil How do you pronounce that? We've got you: ver - may. Not to be confused with regular gold plating, our vermeil is a thick layer of 18k solid gold on sterling silver.
Need a few alternatives?
Thomas Sabo
Women's Single Hoop Earrings
BUY
£49.00
Amazon
SaharasEssentials
18k Gold Plated Hoops
BUY
$32.00
Etsy
The Last Line
Turquoise Enamel Heart Hoop Earring Charm
BUY
$165.00
The Last Line
Nasty Gal
12 Days Of Recycled Jewellery Advent Calendar
BUY
£23.40
£39.00
Nasty Gal
More from Mejuri
Mejuri
Charlotte Bold Hoops
BUY
$95.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Aries Necklace 14k Gold
BUY
$395.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Bold Croissant Dôme Huggies
BUY
$60.00
Mejuri
Mejuri
Daily Ear Cuff
BUY
C$50.00
Mejuri
More from Earrings
Mejuri
Charlotte Bold Hoops
BUY
$95.00
Mejuri
Madewell
Pearl Rain Statement Earrings
BUY
$23.80
$34.00
Madewell
Madewell
Nightsky Huggie Hoop Earrings
BUY
$19.60
$28.00
Madewell
Monica Vinader
Disco Diamond Stud Earrings
BUY
$146.25
$195.00
Monica Vinader
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted