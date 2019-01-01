Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Furniture
Bed Bath & Beyond
Charlotte 2-piece Vanity Set With Power Strip And Usb
$249.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Bed Bath & Beyond
Pretty looks aside, this vanity set also comes with two USB ports, so your can charge your devices while glamming up.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Overstock
Wire Diamond Chairs (set Of 2)
$226.99
from
Overstock.com
BUY
DETAILS
Threshold
Cable Knit Pouf
$54.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Hem
Walnut Bento Chair
$319.00
from
Hem
BUY
DETAILS
Hazelandhunter
Red Desert Weaving
$240.38
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Bed Bath & Beyond
DETAILS
Bed Bath & Beyond
Pistachio Ice Cream 3-wick Candle
$24.50
from
Bath & Body Works
BUY
DETAILS
Bed Bath & Beyond
Llama Throw Pillow In Taupe
$19.98
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Bed Bath & Beyond
Big Round Lounger
$99.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
DETAILS
Bed Bath & Beyond
Deluxe Xl Laptop Lap Desk In Black Carbon
$49.99
from
Bed Bath & Beyond
BUY
More from Furniture
DETAILS
Mercury Row
Van Wyck Conference Chair
$295.70
$123.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Turn On The Brights
Araceli Armchair
$249.90
$185.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Mercury Row
Labounty 3 Piece Nesting Tables
$209.00
$129.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
DETAILS
Three Posts
Tyronza Coffee Table
$339.00
$109.99
from
Wayfair
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted