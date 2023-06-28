Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Charles & Keith
Charlot Bag
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Need a few alternatives?
Mansur Gavriel
Mini M Frame Bag
BUY
$350.00
$695.00
Mansur Gavriel
Staud
Bean Beaded-fruit Handbag
BUY
£240.00
Matches Fashion
Diesel
1dr Metallic-leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£495.00
Matches Fashion
Accessorize
Palm Hand-beaded Shoulder Bag
BUY
£55.00
Accessorize
More from Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Charlot Bag
BUY
£75.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Buckled D'orsay Pumps - White
BUY
$46.00
$56.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Cesia Metallic Accent Shoulder Bag
BUY
$76.00
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith
Linen Asymmetric Ruched Mules
BUY
£65.00
Charles & Keith
More from Shoulder Bags
Mansur Gavriel
Mini M Frame Bag
BUY
$350.00
$695.00
Mansur Gavriel
Staud
Bean Beaded-fruit Handbag
BUY
£240.00
Matches Fashion
Diesel
1dr Metallic-leather Shoulder Bag
BUY
£495.00
Matches Fashion
Accessorize
Palm Hand-beaded Shoulder Bag
BUY
£55.00
Accessorize
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted