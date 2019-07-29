Outland Denim

Charlie Distressed High-rise Jean Shorts

C$185.00 C$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At Holt Renfrew

Discover Uncrate Southeast Asia. H Project’s fifth Uncrate a Culture celebrates the traditional craftsmanship and culture of Southeast Asia. The curation of socially responsible products showcases the work of artisans and the spirit of the region. Using premium organic denim and sustainable raw materials, these distressed high-rise jean shorts have been made by local Cambodian artisans paid a fair, living wage. 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane Button, zipper closure Made in Cambodia