Maison Michel

Charles On The Go Straw Hat

£420.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

Maison Michel employs its millinery expertise to crafts this white Charles On The Go straw hat. Italian-made with a relaxed brim and moulded crown, it's accented with a blue and white slender ribbon and the label's silver-tone metal logo plaque. Team it with an animal-print shirt for a weekend retreat.