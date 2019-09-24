Our moisturizing and charitable body lotion now comes in a packaging-free version. This combination of cocoa and shea butters, along with olive, jojoba and moringa oils makes Charity Pot one of our most nourishing lotions, and a great choice for dry hands and feet. Smooth all over skin while heavenly notes of vanilla, ylang ylang, moringa and rosewood soothe your soul. And the best part? 100 percent of the purchase price goes to charities devoted to human and animal rights, and environmental conservation. Also available in a potted cream formula.