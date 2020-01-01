Lush

This gorgeous self-preserving body lotion does a lot of good—and not just for your skin! With a delicately floral perfume of ylang ylang and rosewood oils in a hydrating cocoa butter base, Charity Pot will leave your skin subtly perfumed and touchably soft. This rich and generous cream contains seven ingredients sourced from our Sustainable Lush Fund projects that support regenerative agriculture around the world. With every purchase of Charity Pot, we donate 100% of the price (minus the taxes) to small grassroots organizations working in the areas of environmental conservation, animal welfare and human rights. You end up with velvety, beautifully-scented skin AND you’re doing a world of good with every pot purchased—nicely done!