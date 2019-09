Treasure & Bond

Charity High Waist Ankle Skinny Jeans

$79.00 $49.90

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

A saturated wash and a figure-flattering high waist bring vintage style to stretchy skinny jeans that stop at a modern ankle length. When you buy Treasure & Bond, Nordstrom will donate 2.5% of net sales to organizations that work to empower youth."/