Charity Beanie Crochet Kit

Jonah is a 11-year-old crochet prodigy. He started to crochet at the age of 5 and now he uses his craft to help others back. This beanie was designed exclusively by him, and the 20% of its sales will be donated to Roots Ethiopia, a charity that "partners with communities in Ethiopia to turn local ideas into lasting change."