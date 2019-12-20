We Are Knitters
Charity Beanie Crochet Kit
$60.00
At We Are Knitters
Jonah is a 11-year-old crochet prodigy. He started to crochet at the age of 5 and now he uses his craft to help others back. This beanie was designed exclusively by him, and the 20% of its sales will be donated to Roots Ethiopia, a charity that "partners with communities in Ethiopia to turn local ideas into lasting change."
More from We Are Knitters
More from Entertainment
Jessica Lanyadoo
Astrology For Real Relationships: Understanding You, Me, And How We All Get A...
$19.99
fromAmazon