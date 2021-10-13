United States
24 GOOD DEEDS
Charity Advent Calendar
C$24.00
At 24 GOOD DEEDS
Starting in October each year, our donors can take delight in the 24 GOOD DEEDS Charity Advent Calendar that features surprising good deeds! Behind every door, they’ll find a project that is made possible for a Canadian Charity. With as little as $24, our donors can support 24 projects locally and globally with a focus on healthcare, nutrition, the environment, education, and infrastructure. Calendar printed on eco-friendly grass paper Hand-picked projects 24 Canadian charities Detailed information on each project