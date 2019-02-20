Charged

Charged™ Skooch™ Ring

• Rechargeable vibrating ring with flexible fins • Deep, rumbling Vooom® vibration • Wide band for a secure, comfortable fit • 10 FUNctions + 2-year limited warranty • Lab-tested, body-safe True Silicone® Enjoy textured stimulation with Charged Skooch™, a rechargeable vibrating cock ring equipped with four firm-yet-flexible fin-like extensions that tremble with deep, rumbling Vooom® vibration. Sweep, rub or grind your way to deeper stimulation and enjoy 10 powerful FUNctions that flow through Charged Skooch’s smooth silicone fins for the most satisfying sensation. This unique vibrating cock ring also features a wider band that fits around the penis or penis and testicles (your choice!) with a more comfortable snug and secure fit. Charged Skooch is made of lab-tested, body-safe True Silicone®, is completely waterproof, and comes with a limited 2-year warranty to assure ultimate customer satisfaction. ASK-110 ASK-BL-110 ASK-BU-110